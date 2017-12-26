on 12/26/2017 |

Carolyn Jane (Poole) Bryant, 72, Tompkinsville, KY passed away Sunday, December 24th, at Commonwealth Regional Specialty Hospital in Bowling Green, KY. Carolyn was born in Macon County, TN on September 28, 1945, a daughter of the late Ruby May (Duffer) and James Ewing Lee Poole. Carolyn was baptized in the Baptist faith in Indiana, she attended Tompkinsville First Baptist Church later in life. In her earlier years she worked as a seamstress at Haywood in Gamaliel.

Carolyn is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Roy Copas, of Tompkinsville, KY; 2 grandchildren, Kara, and husband, Justin Hunter, of Scottsville, KY, and Kyle Copas of Tompkinsville, KY. Carolyn is also survived by three sisters, Shirley Poole Gordan, and husband, Junior, of Tompkinsville, KY; Ruby Gee, and husband, Mike of Tompkinsville, KY; Debbie Davis, and husband Stacy of Pleasant Shade, TN., may friends from Rolling Acres Apartments, and a close friend, Della Strode.

She is also preceded in death by her siblings, Earline Graves, James “Peabody” Poole, and Linda Poole; and two grandchildren.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 28th, 2017 with burial is in Basil Cemetery. Visitation is Wednesday 2:00-8:00 P.M. and Thursday 6A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Donations are suggested to the Carolyn Bryant Scholorship Fund.