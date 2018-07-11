Logo


CAROLYN MEREDITH GARNER

on 11/07/2018

Carolyn Meredith Garner, 68, of Glasgow, died Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at the University of Louisville Hospital. She was born in Glasgow, the daughter of the late Evan Meredith and Mary Lou Edwards Meredith. She worked as a sales associate at Walmart for over 13 years and was of the Church of Christ Faith.

Survivors include a daughter, Jody Lynn Garner Wilson (Curtis Wilson) of Horse Cave, KY; 3 sons, Jacob Garner (Hali), Justin Garner (Amy Jewell) and Joshua Garner (Katherine Godsey) all of Glasgow; 14 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; 3 brothers, Richard Meredith, Michael Meredith both of Glasgow and Edward Meredith of Louisville.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son Brandon Lee Garner; 1 grandson Marty Lee Garner-Brown and a brother Johnny Meredith.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Monday. November 12, 2018 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Monday from 10:00am until 2:00pm at the funeral home.

