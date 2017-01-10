Logo


Carolyn Tarter

on 10/01/2017

Carolyn Tarter, age 71 of Brownsville, departed this life on Friday, September 29, 2017 at Genesis Health Care Edmonson Center. The Edmonson County native was born on October 18, 1945 to the late Wilson and Annie Lewis Davis. She was married to Glendon R. Tarter, who preceded her in death.

She retired from Greenview Regional Hospital as certified nursing assistant, and was a member of Beaver Dam United Baptist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory— one daughter, Laura Burch (Dan) of Hadley; one grandson, Glendon Ray Meredith (Brittany) of Brownsville; one niece, Tammy Graham (Bruce) and three nephews, Mike Tarter (Sue), Bradley Tarter and Dennis Tarter.

Interment will be in Light Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Light Cemetery, c/o Jimmy Cook, 983 Chalybeate Road, Smiths Grove, KY 42171.

VISITATION
11 am – 8 pm, Sunday, October 1, 2017
9 – 11 am, Monday, October 2, 2017
Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE
11 am, Monday, October 2, 2017
Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

