on 10/02/2017 |

Carolyn Waddell Johnston, age 68 of Munfordville passed away Sunday, Oct. 1 at the Medical Center Caverna emergency room.

She was born on January 8, 1949 at Blowing Springs in Roseburg, to the late Kermit & Leonora Dennis Waddell.

Carolyn was a retired teacher of 37 years with the Hart County School System. She taught for 27 years at Cub Run Elementary School and 10 years with the migrant program of Hart County.

Carolyn was a member of the Munfordville Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by two brothers Wendell & Mitchell Waddell.

Carolyn is survived by her husband Noel Johnston

One son-Todd Johnston of Munfordville

Two daughters-Wendy Johnston of Munfordville and Christi Beth Adams of Nashville

Two grandchildren-Mason & Noelle Adams

Two sisters-Ada Avery and Marilyn Johnston both of Elizabethtown

Funeral services for Carolyn Waddell Johnston will be 1pm Thursday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Mark Jones officiating. Burial will be in the St. Benedict Cemetery at Wax. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-8pm and after 8am Thursday at the Sego Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be given to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital.