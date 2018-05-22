Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CAROLYN WILLIAMS CRAWLEY

on 05/22/2018 |

CAROLYN WILLIAMS CRAWLEY, age 71, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Monday, May 21, 2018 at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky.

She is survived by her children, Tamara Cox of Celina, Tennessee, Jennifer Crawley of Louisville, Kentucky, Emily C. Crawley of Russell Springs, Kentucky and John J. Crawley of Burkesville, Kentucky, her siblings, Duane Williams of Burkesville, Kentucky, Judith Cloyd of Burkesville, Kentucky, Audrey Capps of Louisville, Kentucky, Barbara Smith of Burkesville, Kentucky and Bethada Watson of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, six grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and many friends.

Funeral service for Mrs. Carolyn Williams Crawley will be conducted on Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with burial in the Christian Chapel Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky.

The family will receive friends after 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 26, 2018 until the funeral hour on Sunday. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences at www.norris-new.com

Recent Posts

No Responses to “CAROLYN WILLIAMS CRAWLEY”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED 

JENNY BLAIR

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
68°
Clear
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Tuesday 05/22 30%
High 82° / Low 63°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 05/23 20%
High 85° / Low 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 05/24 10%
High 87° / Low 63°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Thu 24

Medicare Assistance Sign Up Day

May 24 @ 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Fri 25

Holiday World and Splashin Safari Ticket Giveaway

May 25 @ 5:30 AM - June 2 @ 6:00 PM
Sat 26

YMCA and Waterdog’s Scuba and Safety Classes

May 26 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Sat 26

Christian Mentoring Program Corn Hole Tournament

May 26 @ 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Sat 26

Barren County Historical Society Meeting

May 26 @ 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sun 27

Cave City Cemetery’s Memorial Day Ceremony

May 27 @ 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

HOLIDAY WORLD AND SPLASHIN SAFARI TICKET GIVEAWAY MAY 25-MAY 31

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.