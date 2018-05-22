on 05/22/2018 |

CAROLYN WILLIAMS CRAWLEY, age 71, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Monday, May 21, 2018 at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky.

She is survived by her children, Tamara Cox of Celina, Tennessee, Jennifer Crawley of Louisville, Kentucky, Emily C. Crawley of Russell Springs, Kentucky and John J. Crawley of Burkesville, Kentucky, her siblings, Duane Williams of Burkesville, Kentucky, Judith Cloyd of Burkesville, Kentucky, Audrey Capps of Louisville, Kentucky, Barbara Smith of Burkesville, Kentucky and Bethada Watson of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, six grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and many friends.

Funeral service for Mrs. Carolyn Williams Crawley will be conducted on Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with burial in the Christian Chapel Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky.

The family will receive friends after 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 26, 2018 until the funeral hour on Sunday. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences at www.norris-new.com