on 06/18/2018 |

Carrel Willoughby, 74 of Scottsville, KY passed away Sunday, June 17, 2018 at the Medical Center in Scottsville, KY. He was born in Allen County, KY on September 9, 1943 to the late Odell Willoughby and Elsie Horn Logsdon. He married Wanda Mae Weaver who precedes him in death, in 1964. He was a retired truck driver and retired from the Super Test Corp.

He is survived by;

One son, Steve Willoughby and wife Tracy of Scottsville, KY;

One daughter, Angie Payne and husband Tracy of Scottsville, KY;

One brother, Randall Willoughby and wife Betty of Holland, KY;

Two sisters, Anna Isenberg and husband Sammy of Scottsville, KY and Oneida Webb of West Virginia;

Four grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren also survive.

In addition to his parents and wife he is preceded in death by seven brothers Larry, Glen, J.D., Teddy, Roger, Danny, and Darcy Willoughby. Two great- grandchildren Hunter Stephens and Kylin Payne also precedes him in death.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at the Harwood & Strode Funeral Home, with burial to follow in the Crescent Hill Cemetery in Scottsville, KY. Visitation will be from 4:00PM-8:00 PM Tuesday, June 19, 2018 and after 7:30AM Wednesday, June 20, 2018 until time of the funeral service at Harwood and Strode Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested in the form of donations for funeral expenses and can be made at Harwood & Strode funeral home