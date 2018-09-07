Carrie Dean Jones, age 91 of Glasgow died July 8 2018 at T J Samson hospital. Funeral arrangements will be announced later by the McMurtrey Funeral Home..
Carrie Dean Jones
on 07/09/2018 |
