CARRIE DEAN MOSS JONES (UPDATED)

Carrie Dean Moss Jones, age 91, of Glasgow, died Sunday, July 8, 2018, at T J Samson Hospital.

Born December 25, 1926 in Red Boiling Springs, TN, she was a daughter of the late Buford and Maggie Boone Moss. She was the widow of the late John Dillard Jones.

She was a homemaker and a member of East Main Church of Christ, Glasgow.

Survivors include two grandchildren, Jeremy C Jones, Glasgow and Jennifer W Jones, Glasgow; three great grandsons, Matthew Jones, Ryan Jones, and Jack Trivett; two great great grandsons, Jackson Jones and Hesston Jones; one daughter in law, Linda F Jones, Glasgow; and three brothers, Cecil (Sue) Moss, Walnut Shade, TN, Jimmy Moss, Gamaliel, and Donald (Rosalie) Moss, Red Boiling Springs, TN.

She was preceded in death besides her parents, and husband, by one son Steven Kent Jones; one brother Fred Moss and one sister Louise Strickland.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 11, 2018, 1:00 p.m. at McMurtrey Funeral Home, with Steve Lee officiating. Burial will follow in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 1:00-8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, after 7:00 a.m. until time of services.