Carrie Lawrence, 98, of Sunfish passed away at 9:45 AM Oct. 15, 2017 at Edmonson Care and Rehab Center.

The Butler County native was a homemaker and member of Mt. Lebanon Church of Christ. She was a daughter of the late James Ole Meredith and Mary Alice Booth Meredith and the wife of the late Arey Lawrence. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Jeanetta Seabolt; four sisters, Helen Willis, Eula Johnson, Eurah Cummings and Velerean Meredith; a granddaughter, Portia Seabolt; and a great granddaughter, Portia Boone.

Funeral will be at 1:00 PM Thursday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Threlkel Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-9 PM Wednesday and after 9 AM Thursday.

Surviving are a daughter, Geneva Lashley of Sunfish; six grandchildren, Mitzi Pruitt, Sandy Shaw, Jeannine Carroll, Pam Demling, Penny Fabian and Eddie Seabolt; seven great grandchildren, Jason Durbin, Amber Pruitt, Carrie Jo “CJ” Pruitt, Josh Carroll, Michael Fabian, Heather Fabian and Joshua Boone; seven great great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.