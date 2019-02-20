Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CARRIE MAE LOGSDON

on 02/20/2019 |

Carrie Mae Logsdon, 84 of Bonnieville passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19 at the Hardin Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Upton to the late Porter A. McCubbin & Lena Hornback McCubbin.   Mrs. Logsdon was a homemaker and a member of the Bonnieville Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband Joe Donald Logsdon, two sons David Earl Logsdon & John Allen Logsdon, a grandson Joe David “Jody” Logsdon, five sisters Addie Lee McCubbin, Beulah Amos, Margie Jean McCubbin, Dorothy Johnson & Richie Amos; six brothers Chester Bailey, John McCubbin, Arnold McCubbin, Richard McCubbin, Raymond McCubbin & Elmer McCubbin

She is survived by one daughter-Erin Logsdon of Elkton

two great-grandchildren-Adrian Helm & Katie Helm

one sister-Mary Eunice Hatfield and several loving nieces & nephews

Funeral services for Carrie Mae Logsdon will be 1pm Friday, February 22 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Jeremy Glaab officiating.  Burial will be in the Memory Park Cemetery.  Visitation will be Thursday from 3-8pm and after 8am Friday at the Sego Funeral Home.  The family request that memorial contributions be made to the Munfordville Senior Citizens Center.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “CARRIE MAE LOGSDON”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

JUNIOR WILLIAMS

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Areal Flood Watch

Issued:
2:06 PM CST on February 20, 2019
Expires:
6:00 AM CST on February 21, 2019
Overcast
Currently
55°
Overcast
Thunderstorm
Wednesday 02/20 80%
High 56° / Low 36°
Thunderstorm
Mostly Cloudy
Thursday 02/21 20%
High 51° / Low 40°
Mostly Cloudy
Rain
Friday 02/22 90%
High 49° / Low 47°
Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.