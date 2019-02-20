on 02/20/2019 |

Carrie Mae Logsdon, 84 of Bonnieville passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19 at the Hardin Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Upton to the late Porter A. McCubbin & Lena Hornback McCubbin. Mrs. Logsdon was a homemaker and a member of the Bonnieville Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband Joe Donald Logsdon, two sons David Earl Logsdon & John Allen Logsdon, a grandson Joe David “Jody” Logsdon, five sisters Addie Lee McCubbin, Beulah Amos, Margie Jean McCubbin, Dorothy Johnson & Richie Amos; six brothers Chester Bailey, John McCubbin, Arnold McCubbin, Richard McCubbin, Raymond McCubbin & Elmer McCubbin

She is survived by one daughter-Erin Logsdon of Elkton

two great-grandchildren-Adrian Helm & Katie Helm

one sister-Mary Eunice Hatfield and several loving nieces & nephews

Funeral services for Carrie Mae Logsdon will be 1pm Friday, February 22 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Jeremy Glaab officiating. Burial will be in the Memory Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 3-8pm and after 8am Friday at the Sego Funeral Home. The family request that memorial contributions be made to the Munfordville Senior Citizens Center.