Carroll Richard Taylor, 71 of Munfordville passed away Sunday morning at Signature Healthcare of Horse Cave.
He was a son of the late Proctor & Virginia Richardson Taylor.
Carroll is survived by:
Three brothers Michael Taylor of Munfordville
George Taylor of Munfordville
Floyd Taylor of Upton
Two sisters Mary Lou Smith of Munfordville
Marquita Clark of Munfordville
No services are scheduled, the family chose cremation. Sego Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.
