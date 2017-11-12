Logo


Carroll Richard Taylor

on 12/11/2017 |

Carroll Richard Taylor, 71 of Munfordville passed away Sunday morning at Signature Healthcare of Horse Cave.

He was a son of the late Proctor & Virginia Richardson Taylor.

Carroll is survived by:

Three brothers Michael Taylor of Munfordville

George Taylor of Munfordville

Floyd Taylor of Upton

Two sisters Mary Lou Smith of Munfordville

Marquita Clark of Munfordville

No services are scheduled, the family chose cremation.  Sego Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.

