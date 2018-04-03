Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CARS ARE NO LONGER THE SOURCE FOR AIR EMISSIONS…YOU’LL BE SURPRISED TO FOUND OUT WHAT IS

on 03/04/2018 |

Because cars are now dramatically cleaner than they used to be, products such as skin lotions and indoor cleaners are becoming the dominant source of urban air emissions. Lead author and scientist Brian McDonald with the University of Colorado says common household products such as printer ink or cleaning agents are now a major cause for concern because the transportation industry is much cleaner than it was 50 to 100 years ago.

      McDonald Voice 1

The study was published in the journal Science and conducted by CU’s Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences.
McDonald’s study measured “volatile organic compounds” – which play a significant role in the formation of ozone and fine particulates in the atmosphere. He notes that tiny particles damage people’s lungs.

      030418m2

He says those volatile compounds are commonly found in fumes generated by furniture polish, detergents, soaps, pesticides and other petroleum-based products.
McDonald says, in terms of meeting air-quality standards, it’s important to know that what we use in our everyday lives is impacting air pollution.

      McDonald Voice 3

Recent Posts

No Responses to “CARS ARE NO LONGER THE SOURCE FOR AIR EMISSIONS…YOU’LL BE SURPRISED TO FOUND OUT WHAT IS”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Today we are patting on the back- Shelby Love

Shelby Love

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
57°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 03/04 0%
High 57° / Low 36°
Partly Cloudy
Overcast
Monday 03/05 20%
High 55° / Low 40°
Overcast
Clear
Tuesday 03/06 10%
High 58° / Low 34°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Sun 04

Build a Bed Event

February 19 @ 12:00 AM - March 31 @ 12:00 AM
Sat 10

Cinderella’s Closet

March 10 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Wed 11

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

April 11 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.