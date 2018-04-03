CARS ARE NO LONGER THE SOURCE FOR AIR EMISSIONS…YOU’LL BE SURPRISED TO FOUND OUT WHAT IS

on 03/04/2018 |

Because cars are now dramatically cleaner than they used to be, products such as skin lotions and indoor cleaners are becoming the dominant source of urban air emissions. Lead author and scientist Brian McDonald with the University of Colorado says common household products such as printer ink or cleaning agents are now a major cause for concern because the transportation industry is much cleaner than it was 50 to 100 years ago.

McDonald Voice 1

The study was published in the journal Science and conducted by CU’s Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences.

McDonald’s study measured “volatile organic compounds” – which play a significant role in the formation of ozone and fine particulates in the atmosphere. He notes that tiny particles damage people’s lungs.

030418m2

He says those volatile compounds are commonly found in fumes generated by furniture polish, detergents, soaps, pesticides and other petroleum-based products.

McDonald says, in terms of meeting air-quality standards, it’s important to know that what we use in our everyday lives is impacting air pollution.