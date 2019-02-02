Logo


Carter Owen Doyle

on 02/02/2019

Carter Owen Doyle, infant son of Michael Doyle and Brittany Jewell, Cave City, was stillborn on Thursday, January 31, 2019 at T J Samson Community Hospital, Glasgow.

In addition to his parents he is survived by a brother, Alex Doyle; three sisters, Sabrina Doyle, Beulah Doyle, Emma Humphire; grandparents, Elizabeth Linder, Thomas Burd and Nitakay Ruch,

Graveside services with Bobby Neal officiating will be at 1 PM, Sunday, February 3rd at Campground Cemetery. Funeral services provided by Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City.

