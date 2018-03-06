CASA NEEDS VOLUNTEERS

on 06/03/2018 |

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate. They provide support, advocacy and intervention for dependent children in South Central Kentucky’s Family Court system. Currently there are 67 abused, neglected, and/or dependent children on the wait list because of a lack of CASA volunteers.

CASA provides training for all volunteers and the next 30 hour training is coming up soon and they have extended the deadline to apply until June 8th. Volunteers will be trained to provide support, advocacy, and intervention.

Please contact Jana at director@casaofsck.org or call 270.782.5353, if you have questions or want to be sent the application and other forms. You can find out more online at www.CASAofSCK.org