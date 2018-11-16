Logo


CASA OF SOUTH CENTRAL KY TO HOST THE SOUP & HEROES LUNCHEON

on 11/16/2018 |

 

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of South Central KY, an agency that provides concerned citizen volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children in the family court systems throughout the region, invites the citizens of Bowling Green and South Central Kentucky to attend this year’s Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon on November 30, 2018. The ‘Soup & Heroes’ Luncheon will be held at Mariah’s Restaurant in Bowling Green, Ky.

The luncheon will celebrate the nearly 70 individuals who donate the gift of time to CASA and the children they serve. Service awards will be given to acknowledge volunteers who have  been with the agency 5+ years. Additionally, special recognition and awards will be honored to 2018’s Volunteer Advocate of the Year, Guardian of the Year, and Community Partner of the Year.

 

Individual tickets are free for all organization volunteers and award winners; $15 online for the public. For more information and to purchase tickets, please call 270-782-5353.

 

 

