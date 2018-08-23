Logo


CASA WILL FEED FIRST 200 ON BARREN COURTHOUSE LAWN, FRIDAY

on 08/23/2018 |

CASA of South-Central Kentucky, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, will be hosting a big event on the courthouse lawn tomorrow at lunch. WCLU News spoke with advocate development specialist, Cissy Shoffner, about the event, special guests, and more about what their organization does for children in the community.

      082318cissyshofner

Again, the lunch event will be from 11am until 1pm at the Barren County Courthouse Lawn. The first 200 attendees will be served by Atmos Energy and United Way of Southern Kentucky. Catch up with Billy Buford and enjoy the talented Justin Cole Meredith, your new SOKY’s Got Talent Winner.

