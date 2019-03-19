Logo


CASE DISMISSED FOR KY MAN CONVICTED IN ARSON CASE THAT KILLED HIS SON

on 03/19/2019
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A judge has dismissed the case against a Kentucky man whose conviction in a fire that killed his young son was set aside.

The Courier Journal reports Logan County Circuit Judge Tyler Gill dismissed the indictment against Robert Yell last week.
Yell served 12 years behind bars before Gill ruled in 2016 to set aside his conviction on charges of manslaughter, arson and other counts in connection to the 2004 fire in Russellville. His 2-year-old son, Cameron Yell, died of smoke inhalation. Gill determined the jury’s verdict was based on faulty testimony. He said prosecution witnesses used investigative methods that are now considered outdated and unreliable.

A newly elected prosecutor also moved for the dismissal, saying there was no evidence to convict Yell of intentionally setting the fire.

