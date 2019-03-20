Logo


CASEY COUNTY TEEN MISSING

on 03/20/2019 |
Kentucky State Police is seeking assistance from the public in attempting to locate 17 -year-old, Hayley Brown, of Liberty, KY. Hayley is a 5’ 06 ” 165 pound, white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen on Murphy Wolford Rd on February 26th, 2019 at approximately 8:30 PM EST.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Kentucky State Police, Post 15 at 1-800-222-5555 or your local law enforcement agency. Tpr. Billy Begley is investigating.

