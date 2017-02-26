Cass Thomas (Tommy) Froedge, 78, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Saturday, February 25th, while in the company of family members, at his Residence in Tompkinsville, KY.

Cass Thomas was born in Monroe County, KY on June 7, 1938, son of the late Nina (Kidwell) and Oval Froedge. He married Gail Bryant October 16, 1960 at Moss, TN. He was a retired Station Operator for Texas Eastern.

Cass is survived by his wife of 46 years, Gail (Bryant) Froedge of Tompkinsville, daughter, Patricia Ann Tilghman & husband Gary of Glasgow, KY; son, Brian Froedge & companion, Sandy Guffey of Tompkinsville; sister, Virginia Maxine, wife of Darrell Branstetter, of Anchorage, KY; brother, Hugh Tim, husband of Toni Froedge, of Aiken, SC; 4 Grandchildren, Lindsey Jones, Carrie Derossett, Bridgett Crowe & Hayden Froedge & 5 Great-Grandchildren, Clayton, Braylin & Kennsington Jones, Tillman Derossett & Addilyn Crowe.

Funeral Service at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, Tompkinsville, KY, at 1 PM on Tuesday, February 28th, with Tim McHenry officiating. Interment at Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

Visitation, Monday 4-8 PM. and Tuesday 6 AM. until service time at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.