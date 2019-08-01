Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Cassie R. Blankenship

on 01/08/2019 |

Cassie R. Blankenship, 32, of Glasgow, passed away Saturday, January 5, 2019 after an auto accident in Glasgow.  Cassie was born in Glasgow April 18, 1986, the daughter of Jimmy and Jackie Hammer Whitlow of Glasgow who survive.  She was a Phlebotomist for Lab Corp.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by grandparents, Richard and JoAnn Ferguson of Tompkinsville; 5 sisters, Barbara Blankenship and Jodie Cannon (Shane) of Glasgow, Raven Kelling (Dustin) of Hardyville, Angela Whitlow and Tiffany Whitlow of Glasgow; 3 brothers, Jimmy L. Whitlow (Maegan) of Glasgow, Ernie Byrd (Jessica) and Brandon Whitlow (Laura) of Cave City and many uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.  Also surviving is her boyfriend, Joseph Ramey of Glasgow.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, January 12th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be Friday from 5:00 PM until 8:00PM and Saturday morning until time for the service.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Cassie R. Blankenship”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

JUSTIN BROWNING

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory

Issued:
2:13 PM CST on January 08, 2019
Expires:
7:00 PM CST on January 08, 2019
Clear
Currently
59°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 01/08 0%
High 67° / Low 32°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 01/09 0%
High 36° / Low 19°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 01/10 0%
High 37° / Low 22°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.