on 01/08/2019 |

Cassie R. Blankenship, 32, of Glasgow, passed away Saturday, January 5, 2019 after an auto accident in Glasgow. Cassie was born in Glasgow April 18, 1986, the daughter of Jimmy and Jackie Hammer Whitlow of Glasgow who survive. She was a Phlebotomist for Lab Corp.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by grandparents, Richard and JoAnn Ferguson of Tompkinsville; 5 sisters, Barbara Blankenship and Jodie Cannon (Shane) of Glasgow, Raven Kelling (Dustin) of Hardyville, Angela Whitlow and Tiffany Whitlow of Glasgow; 3 brothers, Jimmy L. Whitlow (Maegan) of Glasgow, Ernie Byrd (Jessica) and Brandon Whitlow (Laura) of Cave City and many uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews. Also surviving is her boyfriend, Joseph Ramey of Glasgow.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, January 12th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5:00 PM until 8:00PM and Saturday morning until time for the service.