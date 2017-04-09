CASTING CALL FOR LOCALLY FILMED MOVIE THIS TUESDAY

“M.O.M.”, the newest movie secured to film in the area by the South Central Kentucky Film Commission, has opened their call for casting.

“M.O.M.” is about a middle schooler who, after becoming the victim of the school bully, decides to build her very own “Mail Order Mom” or “M.O.M”.

The casting call is coming up this Tuesday night at the Cave City Convention Center beginning at 7:00pm. All types of characters are needed, all ages including adult and middle school.

Anyone wanting to take part in the casting call needs to being a resume and a head shot with them Tuesday night.