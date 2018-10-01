Catherine Harp, 77, of Brownsville passed away Monday, January 8, 2018 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green.
The Grayson County native was a daughter of the late Edgar and Sylvia Clark Cripps. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by two brothers, John Bernard (Jay), Harold Cripps and several aunts and uncles.
Mrs. Harp was a graduate of St. Paul High School in Big Clifty. She was a member of Bee Spring Missionary Baptist church where she attended until she was to sick. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and being outside, where she enjoyed gardening, flowers and watching birds. While she held a few jobs outside the home, her greatest joy was being a stay at home mom.
Mrs. Harp is survived by one son, Willie Harp (Alecia); one daughter, Christy Stice; four grandchildren, Adri and Kalob Harp, Kristin Swinton (Jonathan) and Abby Stice; two sisters, Darlene Keown (Virgil) and Louise Alvey (Nelson); one brother, Michael Cripps (Carol) and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services are scheduled for 11:00 am Friday, January 12, 2018 at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Bee Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, January 11, 2018 and from 9:00 am until service time Friday at the funeral home.
