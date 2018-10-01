Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CATHERINE HARP

on 01/10/2018 |

Catherine Harp, 77, of Brownsville passed away Monday, January 8, 2018 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green.

The Grayson County native was a daughter of the late Edgar and Sylvia Clark Cripps. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by two brothers, John Bernard (Jay), Harold Cripps and several aunts and uncles.

Mrs. Harp was a graduate of St. Paul High School in Big Clifty. She was a member of Bee Spring Missionary Baptist church where she attended until she was to sick. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and being outside, where she enjoyed gardening, flowers and watching birds. While she held a few jobs outside the home, her greatest joy was being a stay at home mom.

Mrs. Harp is survived by one son, Willie Harp (Alecia); one daughter, Christy Stice; four grandchildren, Adri and Kalob Harp, Kristin Swinton (Jonathan) and Abby Stice; two sisters, Darlene Keown (Virgil) and Louise Alvey (Nelson); one brother, Michael Cripps (Carol) and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services are scheduled for 11:00 am Friday, January 12, 2018 at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Bee Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, January 11, 2018 and from 9:00 am until service time Friday at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “CATHERINE HARP”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

JAMIE BALLARD

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
2:45 PM CST on January 10, 2018
Expires:
4:00 AM CST on January 11, 2018
Overcast
Currently
62°
Overcast
Overcast
Wednesday 01/10 20%
High 65° / Low 54°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Thursday 01/11 30%
High 64° / Low 35°
Chance of Rain
Ice Pellets
Friday 01/12 100%
High 36° / Low 19°
Ice Pellets
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Mon 15

Barren County Courthouse Closed

January 15 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Tue 16

Lunch and Learn

January 16 @ 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Wed 17

Barren County High School SBDM Meeting

January 17 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thu 18

Highland Elementary SBDM Council Meeting

January 18 @ 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Sun 21

Cedar Grove Baptist Church host The Lindsey Family

January 21 @ 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.