Catherine Lucille Sweat Calhoun

on 11/07/2017 |

Catherine Lucille Sweat Calhoun, 82, of Lexington, KY and a former Barren County resident, died Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Lexington. Born in Lebanon Junction, KY, she was the daughter of the late William Oscar and Mary Willie Boone Sweat.
Mrs. Calhoun was an accounting clerk for Blue Cross/Blue Shield retiring in 1991. She was a member of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Glasgow, a member of the D.A.R. and was an active member of the Barren County Cultural Center.

She is survived by her husband, Logan Edward “Larry” Calhoun; daughter, Nancy Keim (Donald) of Lexington; son, Dr. David L. Calhoun (Mary Margaret) of Louisville; 5 grandchildren, Michael, Daniel and Theresa Calhoun and Sara and Bill Keim; 4 great-grandchildren and 5 siblings, John Sweat and Allen Sweat, Dorothy Early, Mary Cecilia Mitchell and Martha Juanita Rothman, and many loved nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 4 siblings.

Funeral services will be 12:00 Saturday, November 11th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00 am until 12:00 noon.

