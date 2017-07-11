Logo


CATHERINE LUCILLE SWEAT CALHOUN

on 11/07/2017

Catherine Lucille Sweat Calhoun 82 of Lexington and a former Barren County resident, died Sunday in Lexington.  Arrangements are incomplete but are under the direction of the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

