Catherine Lucille Sweat Calhoun 82 of Lexington and a former Barren County resident, died Sunday in Lexington. Arrangements are incomplete but are under the direction of the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.
CATHERINE LUCILLE SWEAT CALHOUN
on 11/07/2017 |
Share this story:
Recent Posts
-
Jacob E. “J.E.” Cassady11/07/2017 - 0 Comment
-
STEPHEN BENNETT HURT (UPDATED)11/07/2017 - 0 Comment
-
BILLY WAYNE CHAPMAN11/07/2017 - 0 Comment
Larry and Donna Williams
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
No Responses to “CATHERINE LUCILLE SWEAT CALHOUN”