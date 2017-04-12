on 12/04/2017 |

Catherine (White) Frazier, 59, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, December 1st, at Monroe County Medical Center.

Catherine was born in Louisville, KY on August 13, 1958, a daughter of Clarice Dean (Milam) White and the late Sam White.

She is also preceded in death by one daughter, Melinda Frazier.

She worked at various sewing factories for 20 years.

Catherine is survived by her mother, Clarice Dean Milam White, of Marrowbone, KY; two daughters, Christy Frazier Webb (Kevin), of Tompkinsville, KY; Lynn Frazier Allen, of Tompkinsville, KY; 7 grandchildren, Lori Hood, Britney Allen, Heather Allen, Garrett Smith, Kadden Smith, Adalyn Webb and Emree Webb.

Catherine is also survived by three sisters, Debbie Dubre, of Marrowbone, KY; Beverly Capshaw (Billy), of Dubre, KY; Joyce Blankenship (Alan Walker), of Tompkinsville, KY; two brothers, Rickie White (Stacey), of Marrowbone, KY; and Gary White (Connie), of Burkesville, KY.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, December 5th, 2017.

Visitation is Monday 4:00-8:00 P.M. and Tuesday 6:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Hosparus.