on 08/31/2017 |

Cathie Jessee, Horse Cave, was born March 29, 1953 in Michigan and passed away at home on August 30, 2017 in Kentucky. She was 66 years old and is survived by her two daughters and her grandchildren. Her first daughter is Jessica Sheridan Bradley – her husband Jim Bradley and three grandchildren, Courtney Wilkie, Nichole Wilkie Prunty and her husband Nicholas Prunty, and Vincent Richards. Her second daughter Helena (JJ) Karkoszka Schuster – her husband Tom Schuster and two grandchildren – Natalie Paige Schuster & Gabriella Nichole Schuster.

She spent most of her life in Las Vegas with her Mom Dora and five siblings, Gwendolyn Hansen, Vikki Mahaffy, Bob Norris, Larry Norris & Jerry Norris. She is a graduate of Rancho High School in Vegas and was a Pai Gow Poker dealer. She later moved to Kentucky. She was involved in a number of things but her biggest joy was serving at the Goodwill Store in Glasgow, Kentucky. She was able to help many, many people with her great personality and the ability to love people for just who they were. She loved to cook, crochet, do puzzles and garden.

Mrs. Jessee chose cremation. A gathering with family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 noon on Sunday, September 24, 2017, at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home in Glasgow.