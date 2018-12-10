Logo


CATHLEEN KINGRERY BELCHER

on 10/12/2018 |

Cathleen Kingery Belcher, 95, Summer Shade, died Thursday, October 11, 2018 at Signature Health Care of Monroe County.    Born July 12, 1923 in Summer Shade, she was a daughter of the late Alvin and Stella Lane Kingery. She was the widow of the late Robert (Bob) Belcher.  She retired from Sorenson and was a housewife. She was a member of the Summer Shade Missionary Baptist Church since October of 1964.

Survivors include, one daughter, Sheila (Jerry) Chandler, Tompkinsville; two sisters, Emma Carter and Margie Giescke, both of Louisville; one daughter in law Linda Belcher (Dwayne) Wray, Summer Shade; five grandchildren, Valerie (Brandon) Mesker, Summer Shade, David (Rendy) Belcher, Mt. Hermon, Jeremy (Chrissy) Chandler, Lexington, Paul (Erika) Chandler, Louisville, and Thomas (Terri) Chandler, Gamaliel; five grandchildren, Austyn and Addisyn Belcher, Ella, Isaac, and Anna Chandler and Taylor and Tori Chandler.

She was preceded in death besides her husband, by one son, Bobby Belcher, one sister Christine Harry, and two brothers, Paul and Mitchell Kingery.

Funeral services will be Sunday, October 14, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at the Summer Shade Missionary Baptist Church, with Brother Chad Harston officiating. Burial will follow in the Summer Shade Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, October 13, 2018, 2:00-8:00 P.M. and on Sunday, October 14, 2018, 8:00- 12:30 at McMurtrey Funeral Home. Visitation will continue at the church Sunday after 1:00 P.M.  until time of services at 2:00.

 

