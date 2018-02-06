Logo


CAVE APPRECIATION WEEK

Photo courtesy of Mammoth Cave National Park

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky., June 1, 2018—For the week beginning Sunday, June 3, Mammoth Cave National Park will be hosting a wide variety of free activities celebrating Cave Appreciation Week.

During the week, which will last from June 3-9, the Visitor Center will have special Junior Ranger program of books and badges entitled “Junior Cave Scientist”. This activity, following the National Park model of other Junior Ranger programs, will be available free of charge at the Visitor Center. Participation is for children ages 4-12.
Focusing on the unique geology and hydrology of the karst landscape of this national park, there will be organized activities available to the public. All activities are wheelchair accessible.

The schedule, daily from June 3-9, is as follows:
1:00 PM Nature Tracks for Kids (Duration: 45 minutes. Begins at the Visitor Center.)
3:45 PM Echo River Spring Walk (Duration: 45 minutes. Begins at Echo River Trailhead.)
4:00 PM Porch Talk (Duration: 15 minutes. Begins at Visitor Center.)

In addition, Wednesday, June 6, will mark National Cave and Karst Day. In celebration, there will be a special program at the Park Amphitheater that evening at 7:30 PM by Ranger Chelsea Ballard, entitled “A Journey Down the Drain: The Story of Sinkholes.”This annual day of recognition is set aside by the National Caves Association, of which Mammoth Cave National Park is a member.

“For thousands of years, Mammoth Cave has been a destination for people wanting to satisfy their curiosity of cave exploration and discovery,” said Superintendent Barclay Trimble. “We are greatly looking forward to honoring that heritage of curiosity, with caves all over the world, as we join them in celebrating this year’s Cave Appreciation Week.”

All activities are subject to change due to inclement weather. For additional questions, please call 270-758-2180.

