CAVE AREA COLLABORATIVE SHOWCASES AWARD WINNING STUDENT PROJECTS & HIGHLIGHTS NEW PROGRAMS AIMED AT CREATING OPPORTUNITIES

Caverna High School welcomed a large crowd yesterday morning as part of their Cave Area Collaborative.

Along with showcasing their award winning projects, students gave attendees tours of the school and highlighted all of the new programs offered at the school. One of these new additions is the industrial maintenance programs. Working directly with industry, these programs are tailored so that upon graduation, students will be equipped to secure good paying, local jobs and industry will be able to meet their workforce needs.

Hart County Magistrate Gary Gardner says he is proud to be able to say that if the kids want a job without having to move, they can do that in Hart County. Gardner says there was a true sense of excitement with the kids:

Cave City Mayor Dewayne Hatcher says he visits the school a lot and that there are great things going on at Caverna. He added that the kids are talented and the faculty and staff constantly strive to create opportunities for the young people:

When it comes to student talent, Officer Chuck Webb says these kids are top notch and he wasn’t surprised at all to see the talent that shone through in the projects:

Considering the large crowd in attendance, I asked Superintendent Cornelius Faulkner if he was glad to see so many show up::

When it comes to paying for new projects and initiatives, a bulk of the funding has come from the Dart Foundation. Fred Rogers works at Dart and is part of the selection committee that decides where the foundation dollars will go. He says that to be able to see the difference first hand makes him proud:

One of the biggest smiles in the room was Amanda Abell who is the Assistant Superintendent for Student Achievement. Abell says that it all comes down to giving students what they need to be successful, both in school and after: