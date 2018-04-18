Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CAVE AREA COLLABORATIVE SHOWCASES AWARD WINNING STUDENT PROJECTS & HIGHLIGHTS NEW PROGRAMS AIMED AT CREATING OPPORTUNITIES

on 04/18/2018 |

Caverna High School welcomed a large crowd yesterday morning as part of their Cave Area Collaborative.

Along with showcasing their award winning projects, students gave attendees tours of the school and highlighted all of the new programs offered at the school.  One of these new additions is the industrial maintenance programs.  Working directly with industry, these programs are tailored so that upon graduation, students will be equipped to secure good paying, local jobs and industry will be able to meet their workforce needs.

Hart County Magistrate Gary Gardner says he is proud to be able to say that if the kids want a job without having to move, they can do that in Hart County.  Gardner says there was a true sense of excitement with the kids:

      Hart County Magistrate Gary Gardner

Hart County Magistrate Gary Gardner talks with Superintendent Cornelius Faulkner

Cave City Mayor Dewayne Hatcher says he visits the school a lot and that there are great things going on at Caverna.  He added that the kids are talented and the faculty and staff constantly strive to create opportunities for the young people:

      041818dewayne

When it comes to student talent, Officer Chuck Webb says these kids are top notch and  he wasn’t surprised at all to see the talent that shone through in the projects:

      HCPD Officer Chuck Webb

Considering the large crowd in attendance, I asked Superintendent Cornelius Faulkner if he was glad to see so many show up::

      Cornelius Faulkner-Caverna Superintendent

L-R: Caverna Superintendent Cornelius Faulkner, BC Judge Executive Micheal Hale and Fred Rogers with Dart Container

When it comes to paying for new projects and initiatives, a bulk of the funding has come from the Dart Foundation.  Fred Rogers works at Dart and is part of the selection committee that decides where the foundation dollars will go.  He says that to be able to see the difference first hand makes him proud:

      Fred Rogers-Dart Foundation

One of the biggest smiles in the room was Amanda Abell who is the Assistant Superintendent for Student Achievement.  Abell says that it all comes down to giving students what they need to be successful, both in school and after:

      041818dewayne

Recent Posts

No Responses to “CAVE AREA COLLABORATIVE SHOWCASES AWARD WINNING STUDENT PROJECTS & HIGHLIGHTS NEW PROGRAMS AIMED AT CREATING OPPORTUNITIES”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

BRENDA PIERCE

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
10:28 AM CDT on April 18, 2018
Expires:
11:00 PM CDT on April 18, 2018
Overcast
Currently
74°
Overcast
Mostly Cloudy
Wednesday 04/18 20%
High 76° / Low 36°
Mostly Cloudy
Overcast
Thursday 04/19 10%
High 53° / Low 31°
Overcast
Clear
Friday 04/20 10%
High 61° / Low 36°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
Wed 18

East Main United Methodist Church Spring Spiritual Renewal Series

April 15 @ 6:30 PM - April 18 @ 7:30 PM
Wed 18

Nominations being taken for Parent Representative for SBDM at BCHS

April 16 @ 8:00 AM - April 20 @ 3:00 PM
Wed 18

Gospel Meeting Westwood Church of Christ

April 16 @ 7:00 PM - April 20 @ 12:00 AM
Thu 19

Highland Elementary SBDM Council

April 19 @ 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Sat 21

Temple Hill Baptist Church Youth Program

April 21 @ 7:30 AM - 8:30 AM
Sat 21

Cruzin the Barren Car Show

April 21 @ 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sat 21

Fountain Run Fire Department Fish Fry

April 21 @ 4:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Sun 22

Hiseville United Methodist Church Final Service

April 22 @ 10:30 AM - 2:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.