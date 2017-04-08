Logo


Cave City Celebrates Another Year of Growth with Downtown Concert-Bring A Chair

on 08/04/2017

Since becoming Mayor of Cave City, one of the biggest goals Dewayne Hatcher had was to make Cave City more relevant in the region as a diverse community, not just for it’s many tourism attractions, but to be a more viable option for businesses to locate and prosper and benefit from what the town has to offer. Another goal Hatcher had was to become part of the county-wide discussion and be more integrated with the decisions that are made for Barren County. As Hatcher says, “they’ve got some pots stirring” and are “on the right track” to reaching those goals.

To help celebrate this growth, the Steel Country Band will be performing on Broadway in downtown Cave City tonight (Friday) from 6pm-8:30pm. Mayor Hatcher says it will be a fun time for everyone. There will be plenty of food available; all you need to bring is a chair.

Again, that’s 6-8:30pm tonight in downtown Cave City. Steel Country will provide a great show as we celebrate a lot to be PROUD of at the Cave City Proud Concert.

