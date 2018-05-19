Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CAVE CITY CHECKPOINTS MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

on 05/19/2018 |

Traffic safety check points for May 2018:
Cave City, KY. – Cave City Police Department will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints on May 25, 2018 thru May 28, 2018 through out the city. During the checkpoints officers will be enforcing laws related to Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Licensing of motor vehicles and operators, Registration and insurance violations, Seat belt and child restraint violations and Motor vehicle equipment violations.
Below is a list of traffic safety checkpoint locations:

400 block of Mammoth Cave Street
800 block of Mammoth Cave Road
Old Lexington Road and Cementery Road
Grindstead Mill Road and Blair Road
Old Horse Cave Road at County Line
Happy Valley Road and West Estes Road
400 block of North Dixie HWY

Recent Posts

No Responses to “CAVE CITY CHECKPOINTS MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

BREANNA WOOTEN

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
72°
Overcast
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Saturday 05/19 30%
High 82° / Low 64°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Sunday 05/20 50%
High 87° / Low 66°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Monday 05/21 80%
High 83° / Low 64°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Sat 19

Spring Gospel Meeting

May 17 @ 10:00 AM - May 20 @ 5:00 PM
Sat 19

Alvaton Community Day

May 19 @ 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Fri 25

Holiday World and Splashin Safari Ticket Giveaway

May 25 @ 5:30 AM - May 31 @ 6:00 PM
Tue 19

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

June 19 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Thu 21

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet, Thursday, June 21 at 4:30PM at the school.

June 21 @ 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Holiday World and Splashin Safari Ticket Giveaway May 25 through May 31

    Holiday World and Splashin Safari Ticket Giveaway May 25 through May 31

    © 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

    Person of the Day Request

    Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
    • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
    • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
    • In case we need more information.
    • So that we may contact you.