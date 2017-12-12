Logo


CAVE CITY COUNCIL: AUDIT RESULTS COME IN AT THE TOP

on 12/12/2017 |
      Council Member Denny Doyle

That was Cave City Council member Denny Doyle talking about the city’s recent audit. The accounting firm of Gilbert and Gilbert presented the city with the audit which had a “clean opinion”, which is the best opinion a city can get.

The council also approved a first reading which would officially set their meeting dates and time. While the council will continue to meet on the second Monday of each month, their meeting time will change to 5:00pm.

When it comes to a retail feasibility study for the city, Council member Mike Houchens made the motion to move forward with the study which will prove to be a useful tool for economic development. The study will cost $3500.

