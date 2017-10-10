CAVE CITY COUNCIL: BOARD APPOINTMENT, BEST INTERESTS OF THE CITY AND A NEW POLICE OFFICER

on 10/10/2017 |

Tasked with numerous duties for the city, Robert Smith led off last night’s meeting by letting the council know that his goal, as well as those that work in the office, is to do what needs to be done in the best interest of the city:

Robert Smith

Smith said they are collecting the money owed to the city and that they are using that money, the taxpayers dollars to their best of their ability. Smith said the city is a business and it has to be run like a business:

Cave City now has an official representative on the IDEA Board. David Peterson was approved by the council and will begin serving immediately.

Mayor Dewayne Hatcher noted the successes the city saw in September with three of their public events. Around 7500 people visited the Vietnam Traveling Wall and Cave City Proud Days was quite possibly the largest crowd so far. For the second year in a row, the Budweiser Clydesdales drew a tremendous crowd into the city. Mayor Hatcher said he wanted to thank everyone from the volunteers to the city employees for their effort and hard work on all three events. He also gave special thanks to Sharon Tabor, with the Cave City Convention Center and her employees.

Hatcher gave an update from the recent KLC, or Kentucky League of Cities, conference. Robert Smith received Level 3 Masters Achievement in city government. Council member Gary Minor and City Clerk Jennifer Freeman received their Level 1.

Chief Terrill Riley said that due to the high call volume, the CCPD really needs to turn the current part-time position into a full-time position, adding a little over $32,000 to the budget. Chief Riley said that it would only take around $1500 to get the officer on the street, with the department having the majority of the equipment. Council member Denny Doyle had a question:

Denny Doyle and Robert Smith

Council member Mike Houchens made the motion to move forward with changing the part-time to a full-time position at the next meeting when they figure out where the money will come from:

The council also approved a resolution supporting Cave City becoming a Kentucky Trail Town.