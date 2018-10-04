Logo


CAVE CITY COUNCIL HONORS TELECOMMUNICATORS AND WILL CONTINUE DISCUSSIONS ON FLEET MANAGEMENT

on 04/10/2018 |

It is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week and the Cave City Council honored the folks at the 911 Dispatch Center and Mayor Dewayne Hatcher read from the proclamation:

      Cave City Mayor Dewayne Hatcher

Mayor Hatcher also told the council that the city’s Trail Town application had been accepted and the only thing remaining was the fun run.  The run is scheduled to coincide with the city’s Proud Days in September.

When it comes to some of the city’s financials, during this past month, over $32,500 was collected in restaurant tax and nearly $10,000 in transient room tax.  All of these monies were transferred to the Tourism Commission.

Eric Brady, with Enterprise Fleet Management, will now begin to draft a proposal for the city council to approve in regard to city owned vehicles.  Brady said that the city’s fleet is aging:

      Eric Brady-Enterprise Fleet Mgmt.

He added that his company has an inventory of almost 2 million vehicles overall.  Enterprise Fleet Management would handle all the paperwork and maintenance of the vehicles, while still allowing the city to source work locally.  The council voted to move forward with a proposal.

 

