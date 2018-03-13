Logo


CAVE CITY COUNCIL HONORS WAYNE HIGH, APPROVES RESOLUTION SUPPORTING CAVE COUNTRY TRAILS

Joining the Cave City Volunteer Department in November of 1980, Wayne High worked for the city until he retired in 2003.  Fire Chief Kevin Jant honored High at Monday night’s council meeting for his work and dedication to the Cave City Fire Department.  Mayor Dewayne Hatcher noted that High was rarely seen without his camera and wanted to thank him for all he has done for the city of Cave City:

In other business, February numbers were shared with the council.  In Restaurant Taxes, the city took in $28,738.75.  In Transient Room Tax, the city took in $  8,154.65.  In total, the city transferred $36,893.40 to the Tourism Commission.

The council also approved a Resolution supporting House Bill 114, which would allow local governments served by TVA to get a portion of their in lieu of tax payments.  The council also approved a resolution supporting Cave Country Trails US Bike Route 223.

