CAVE CITY COUNCIL MEETS, WITH 3 NEW MEMBERS BEING SWORN IN

on 12/11/2018 |

A change in leadership became official in Cave City last night, as the three newly elected Councilmen were sworn in.

John Grissom, Larry Davidson and Beverly Ford received the oath of office from City Attorney Bobby Richardson.  Re-elected Mayor Dwayne Hatcher was also sworn in, and he presented tokens of appreciation to the 3 councilmen retiring from service, Gary Minor, Dr. Gary Hogan and Denny Doyle.

 

WCLU News asked Mayor Hatcher about the change in the composition of the council.

In other business the council voted to authorize just over 10,000 dollars to be spent purchasing a van for Cave City police Detective Avery to use in the department’s drug task force efforts.  Last month Cave City pulled out of the DTF to allow more time to be spent on drug enforcement in their jurisdiction.

 

