CAVE CITY COUNCIL TALKS ABOUT ASSESSMENTS AND SETS TAX RATE

on 09/13/2017 |

City Attorney Bobby Richardson told the council that property tax assessments were down last year by about a half a million dollars. That decrease should be taken into account when a city votes to take the compensating rate, meaning the same amount of revenue will be generated as in the previous fiscal year. Council member Denny Doyle made the motion to pass the rate at 15.4 cents per $100 on real property and the same rate for both tangible and intangible personal property. Also included was a 2% discount if the tax bill was paid by November and 1% if paid by the end of December. Motor vehicle and boat tax rates were set at 17.87 cents per $100 of assessed value. Assessments are expected to be back up next year.

A new hotel will begin construction this winter, according to Robert Smith, who oversees numerous areas of city government. While not sharing any specifics, Smith added that plans for a new retail store are set to begin as early as next month.

Mayor Dewayne Hatcher said that despite the rainy start to the weekend, the Vietnam Traveling Wall drew around 7500 people to Cave City. He gave special thanks to Sharon Tabor and all the volunteers.

The numbers are in from the recent “Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over” campaign which lasted from mid August until Labor Day. Cave City Police Chief Terrill Riley said that the department’s total traffic enforcement activity was 149, including 12 felony arrests, 8 fugitives apprehended and 6 DUI arrests.

Fire Chief Kevin Jant had his numbers ready for the council. In August, the Cave City Volunteer Fire Department responded to a total of 15 fire related calls and 73 non fire related calls, bringing the combined total for the year to 544.

Reminders were given about the upcoming Cave City Proud meeting on 14th, and Cave City Proud Days on September 23rd. The Budweiser Clydesdales will be returning this year, featuring a parade through downtown on Friday September 29th from 4:00- 6:00pm.