CAVE CITY COUNCIL WAITS TO MAKE FINAL DECISION TO USE ALLEYWAY AS OUTDOOR SEATING FOR THE CAVERN

Tim Brown owner of the Cavern came before the Cave City Council on Monday night to talk about outdoor seating. Brown said that while his business, The Cavern, had seen some rough times at start up, things were certainly back on track and business was good. Brown asked the council if he could use a portion of A Street, the alleyway beside his business, for outdoor seating. Brown told the council he didn’t need the entire alley and all seating would be temporary:

Brown said he felt it would bring more people downtown. City Attorney Bobby Richardson said he had some serious reservations about closing the city street, especially the city’s liability. The council discussed possibly leasing or selling that section to Brown, however no definite decision was made. Richardson said he would look further into the legal aspects of he decision.

Robert Smith told the council that in April, the city took in over $57,000 in restaurant tax and over $22,500 in transient room tax, totaling nearly $80,000 that was transferred to the Tourist Commission.

The council approved the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, with the motion being made by council member Denny Doyle.

Mayor Dewayne Hatcher wrapped up the meeting noting that there are a lot of things going on in the city and a lot of people that are working hard to bring events to this area.

This Saturday there will be a circus at Caveland Church. The circus is being brought to town through a joint effort between the City of Cave City, Cave City Proud, Cave City Chamber, Cave City and Glasgow Barren County Tourism. Shows will be this Saturday at 2:00pm and 4:00pm.

The kick off this year’s downtown concert series will be June 1st with Arthur Hatfield and Buck Creek.