CAVE CITY DRUG ARREST

on 01/01/2019 |

On Sunday, Cave City Police Officer Paul Reynolds observed a grey Chevrolet traveling west bound on Mammoth Cave RD. Officer Reynolds observed the vehicle cross the center line three times and had a brakelight out. Officer Reynolds conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Mickey Sanders. After a brief investigation,Officer Reynolds deployed K9 Jax, who gave a positive indication on the

vehicle. During the subsequent search of the vehicle, Officer Reynolds located multiple bags containing suspected methamphetamine weighing approximately 45 grams, empty plastic bags, 2 sets of digital scales, a syringe loaded with an unknown substance and a bag of pills. Sanders was

arrested and charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st degree,1st OFF-(>OR= 2 grams methamphetamine), Possession Controlled Substance 3rd degree-Drug Unspecified, Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance 1st OFF, Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess, Careless Driving,Prescription Controlled Substance Not in Proper Container 1st Off, Failure to produce Insurance Card and No Brake Lights.

 

 

 

 

 

