CAVE CITY IS PROUD TO BE AMERICAN RED CROSS’ NEWEST EMERGENCY SHELTER

Cave City Tourist and Convention Commission is proud to announce the Cave City Convention Center has been approved as an American Red Cross Emergency Shelter.

“The use of the Cave City Convention Center for weather and other catastrophic situations is ideal for emergency situations. It is located between two major transportation routes, 31-W and I-65, has a full kitchen, plenty of space for sleeping accommodations, shower facilities, and ease of access for handicap, medical and equipment needs. The South Central KY Chapter of the American Red Cross is delighted to partner with the Cave City Convention Center, with the hopes it is never needed,” states Bill Hargan, Territory 2 Disaster Services Volunteer Partner.

“The Convention Center is part of the regional community of Hart, Barren, north Warren, and eastern Edmonson Counties”, says Sharon Tabor, Executive Director, Cave City Tourist and Convention Commission. “We are dedicated to assisting the community if the need arises. ”

For more information, contact the Cave City Tourist & Convention Commission office at 270-773-3131 or email stabor@cavecityconventioncenter.com.