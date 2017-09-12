CAVE CITY OFFICER REYNOLDS ARRESTS 1 THURSDAY NIGHT

on 12/09/2017 |

Cave City Police Officer Paul Reynolds arrested 21 year old Matthew Weaver of Munfordville on Thursday night. Officer Reynolds observed Weaver driving in a careless manner on Mammoth Cave Street. After making a traffic stop on Weaver and a brief investigation he was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs, drug paraphernalia, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance and careless driving. Weaver was lodged into the Barren County Jail. Officer Reynolds was assisted on scene by K-9 Jax.