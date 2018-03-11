CAVE CITY PD ARREST MAN UNDER THE INFLUENCE PASSED OUT BEHIND THE WHEEL OF VEHICLE

on 11/03/2018 |

On November 2, 2018, Cave City Police Department was dispatched to Happy Valley Road in reference to a black truck driving recklessly. The caller had witnessed the vehicle turn on to Paddock Way. Officer Michael Stevenson made contact with the vehicle parked at the end of Paddock Way. Officer Stevenson observed the driver of the vehicle, Colton Keller of Burksville, passed out behind the wheel with the vehicle in reverse. After further investigation, Keller was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence 1st offense and carrying a concealed weapon. Officer Stevenson was assisted on scene by Chief Terrill Riley and Barren County Sheriffs Office Deputy Aaron Bennett. Keller was lodged in Barren County Detention Center.