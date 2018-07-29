CAVE CITY PD ARREST MUNFORDVILLE WOMAN FOR DUI AFTER WITNESSING RECKLESS DRIVING

on 07/29/2018 |

On July 27th, 2018 at around 11 pm SGT James Roberts with the Cave City Police Department observed a Blue Hyundai Elantra traveling East on Mammoth Cave Road in a reckless manner. SGT Roberts observed the vehicle cross the fog line and yellow line multiple times. SGT Roberts stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver identified as Cheryl Bruton of Munfordville. SGT Roberts noticed she had slurred speech and smelled of alcoholic beverages. Bruton was asked to perform standardized field sobriety tests and was subsequently arrested and charged with operating motor vehicle of the influence, reckless driving, failure to produce insurance card, and poss of open alcoholic beverage prohibited.