CAVE CITY PD ARREST PARK CITY MAN WITH DUI AND DRUG CHARGES

on 12/27/2018 |

On Sunday December 23 2018 Officers with Cave City Police Department

observed a subject operating a Maroon Dodge Neon on South Dixie Highway

with out seat belt. The operator was identified as Roger Dale Carter of

Park City. After a brief investigation it was determined that Carter was

operating the vehicle on a DUI suspended license.  While speaking with

Carter Officers determined that Carter was under the influence. Carter was

arrested and charged with Failure To Wear Seat Belt , Driving DUI

Suspended License 2nd Offense , Operating On Suspended License , Operating

Motor Vehicle Under Influence Alc/Dugs 2nd Offense ,Failure to Notify

Address Change To Dept Of Transportation , Failure To Produce Ins Card ,

Poss Of Marijuana , and Drug Paraphernalia Buy/ Poss. The arrest was made

by Officer Judd and he was assisted by Officer Stevenson.

 

 

