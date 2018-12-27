CAVE CITY PD ARREST PARK CITY MAN WITH DUI AND DRUG CHARGES

On Sunday December 23 2018 Officers with Cave City Police Department
observed a subject operating a Maroon Dodge Neon on South Dixie Highway
with out seat belt. The operator was identified as Roger Dale Carter of
Park City. After a brief investigation it was determined that Carter was
operating the vehicle on a DUI suspended license. While speaking with
Carter Officers determined that Carter was under the influence. Carter was
arrested and charged with Failure To Wear Seat Belt , Driving DUI
Suspended License 2nd Offense , Operating On Suspended License , Operating
Motor Vehicle Under Influence Alc/Dugs 2nd Offense ,Failure to Notify
Address Change To Dept Of Transportation , Failure To Produce Ins Card ,
Poss Of Marijuana , and Drug Paraphernalia Buy/ Poss. The arrest was made
by Officer Judd and he was assisted by Officer Stevenson.
