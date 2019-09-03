Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CAVE CITY PD ARREST PASSENGER OF VEHICLE AFTER TRAFFIC STOP TURNS DRUG BUST

on 03/09/2019 |

On Friday 08 MAR 2019 at 11:45 PM, Officer Edwards of the Cave City Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Old Horse Cave Road for a minor traffic violation. Subsequent to on scene investigation and a search of the vehicle, Charles A McClanahan III, a passenger of the vehicle, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and item(s) of drug paraphernalia. McClanahan is charged with possession of methamphetamine 1st offense and drug paraphernalia. McClanahan is lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “CAVE CITY PD ARREST PASSENGER OF VEHICLE AFTER TRAFFIC STOP TURNS DRUG BUST”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

BETSY ANN TRACY


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

The location could not be found.

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.