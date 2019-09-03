CAVE CITY PD ARREST PASSENGER OF VEHICLE AFTER TRAFFIC STOP TURNS DRUG BUST

on 03/09/2019 |

On Friday 08 MAR 2019 at 11:45 PM, Officer Edwards of the Cave City Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Old Horse Cave Road for a minor traffic violation. Subsequent to on scene investigation and a search of the vehicle, Charles A McClanahan III, a passenger of the vehicle, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and item(s) of drug paraphernalia. McClanahan is charged with possession of methamphetamine 1st offense and drug paraphernalia. McClanahan is lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.