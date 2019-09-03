On Friday 08 MAR 2019 at 11:45 PM, Officer Edwards of the Cave City Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Old Horse Cave Road for a minor traffic violation. Subsequent to on scene investigation and a search of the vehicle, Charles A McClanahan III, a passenger of the vehicle, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and item(s) of drug paraphernalia. McClanahan is charged with possession of methamphetamine 1st offense and drug paraphernalia. McClanahan is lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.
CAVE CITY PD ARREST PASSENGER OF VEHICLE AFTER TRAFFIC STOP TURNS DRUG BUST
on 03/09/2019 |
Share this story:
Recent Posts
-
ASK THE COACH W/ JOE MYERS MARCH 9, 201903/09/2019 - 0 Comment
-
HART COUNTY SHERIFF ARREST BONNIEVILLE MAN FOR MANUFACTURING METH AMONG OTHER CHARGES03/09/2019 - 0 Comment
-
GPD ARREST MAN FOR BURGLARY AND PUBLIC INTOXICATION03/09/2019 - 0 Comment
Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!
3:30 PM – Sports Trivia
4:30 PM – Movie Trivia
BETSY ANN TRACY
Request a Person of the Day
Weather Forecast
The location could not be found.
No Responses to “CAVE CITY PD ARREST PASSENGER OF VEHICLE AFTER TRAFFIC STOP TURNS DRUG BUST”