CAVE CITY PD ARREST WOMAN FOR ASSAULT ON FRIDAY

on 11/04/2018 |

On 11/02/2018, Officers with the Cave City Police Department were dispatched to 305 Duke ST, in reference to a possible assault. Prior to officers arrival, the subject who allegedly committed the assault left the residence in a maroon GMC pickup truck. Officer Michael Stevenson located the truck and made contact with the driver, 37 year old Cassie Ramsey, of Bowling Green. During the investigation, officers learned Ramsey allegedly forced her way inside a residence belonging to her Ex-husband and assaulted a female. The female stated Ramsey appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. Officers conducted standard field sobriety tests on Ramsey, who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. Officer Paul Reynolds and K9 Jax responded to the scene. K9 Jax was deployed and gave a positive alert on the vehicle. During the subsequent search, officers located a bag containing suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Ramsey was arrested by Sgt Dave Houchens and charged with Assault, 4th degree (minor injury), Burglary 2nd degree, License to be in possession, operating motor vehicle under the influence alcohol/drugs/etc .08-2nd offense, Possession controlled substance 1st degree-1st offense (Methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia-buy/possess and criminal mischief 3rd degree and transported to the Barren County Correction Center.  Sgt Houchens was assisted by Officers Michael Stevenson and Paul Reynolds, K9 Jax and the Barren River Drug Task Force.

