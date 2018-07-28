CAVE CITY PD ARRESTS DRUNK MAN AT FIVE STAR ON DOYLE AVENUE

on 07/28/2018 |

On Friday 27JUL2018 at 0030 hours officers of the Cave City Police Department were dispatched to Five Star on Doyle Avenue in reference to an intoxicated male subject creating a disturbance, yelling at employees of the store. Upon arrival Officer Edwards made contact with Joshua A. Crawford, 28, of Cincinnati, Ohio as he was attempting to the leave parking lot in a white ford pickup truck. Upon contact with Crawford, Officer Edwards immediately detected the odor of alcoholic beverage and marijuana emanating from the driver’s compartment of the vehicle. Subsequent to further investigation, Crawford was determined to be operating the vehicle while intoxicated. Officer Edwards placed Crawford under arrest for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs aggravating circumstance 1st offense and lodged him the Barren County Detention Center. Assisting on scene was Sgt. Roberts of the Cave City Police Department.