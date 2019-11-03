CAVE CITY PD INVESTIGATING INCIDENT WHERE SUBJECTS FLED VEHICLE; UNABLE TO LOCATE

on 03/11/2019 |

On Sunday, March 10 Officer Reynolds with the Cave City Police Department attempted to stop a silver Chevrolet trailblazer on Sanders Street. The vehicle failed to stop and continued onto Broadway Street. The vehicle led Officer Reynolds onto Grinstead Mill Road and turned onto Blair Road towards Hart County reaching speeds of 45 MPH.

The vehicle entered Hart County and turned onto Hatcher Valley Road where it turned into a driveway of a residence. A male and female subject fled the vehicle into a wooded area. Officer Reynolds secured the vehicle and waited for responding officers to arrive. Officers attempted to track the subjects using canines but were unsuccessful. At this time, the identities of the subjects are unknown.

Officers are currently investigating the incident and following leads. More information will be released as the investigation continues.