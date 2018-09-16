CAVE CITY PD RESPOND TO ACCIDENT AT INTERSECTION OF HAPPY VALLEY AND LOUISVILLE RD

on 09/16/2018 |

On 09/14/2018, Officer Dave Houchens responded to a two vehicle injury

collision at the intersection of Happy Valley RD and Louisville RD. A

white 2014 Nissan Rogue, operated by Starla Buckley of Glasgow was

attempting to make a left hand turn from Louisville Rd onto Happy Valley

Buckley turned into the path of a 2001 Toyota Avalon, being operated

by Jimmie Wood of Smiths Grove. Jimmie Wood was transported to T.J. Samson

Community Hospital for minor injuries. Starla Buckley was taken from the

scene by private means to the Bowling Green Medical Center, also for minor

injuries. Officer Houchens investigated the accident. Cave City Fire

Department, Park City Fire Department and Barren/Metcalfe EMS also

responded.