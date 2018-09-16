Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CAVE CITY PD RESPOND TO ACCIDENT AT INTERSECTION OF HAPPY VALLEY AND LOUISVILLE RD

on 09/16/2018 |

On 09/14/2018, Officer Dave Houchens responded to a two vehicle injury

collision at the intersection of Happy Valley RD and Louisville RD. A

white 2014 Nissan Rogue, operated by Starla Buckley of Glasgow was

attempting to make a left hand turn from Louisville Rd onto Happy Valley

  1. Buckley turned into the path of a 2001 Toyota Avalon, being operated

by Jimmie Wood of Smiths Grove. Jimmie Wood was transported to T.J. Samson

Community Hospital for minor injuries. Starla Buckley was taken from the

scene by private means to the Bowling Green Medical Center, also for minor

injuries. Officer Houchens investigated the accident. Cave City Fire

Department, Park City Fire Department and Barren/Metcalfe EMS also

responded.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “CAVE CITY PD RESPOND TO ACCIDENT AT INTERSECTION OF HAPPY VALLEY AND LOUISVILLE RD”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

JEWELL SEARCY

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
73°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of Rain
Sunday 09/16 50%
High 82° / Low 68°
Chance of Rain
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Monday 09/17 40%
High 80° / Low 66°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Clear
Tuesday 09/18 10%
High 86° / Low 64°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.