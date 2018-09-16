On 09/14/2018, Officer Dave Houchens responded to a two vehicle injury
collision at the intersection of Happy Valley RD and Louisville RD. A
white 2014 Nissan Rogue, operated by Starla Buckley of Glasgow was
attempting to make a left hand turn from Louisville Rd onto Happy Valley
- Buckley turned into the path of a 2001 Toyota Avalon, being operated
by Jimmie Wood of Smiths Grove. Jimmie Wood was transported to T.J. Samson
Community Hospital for minor injuries. Starla Buckley was taken from the
scene by private means to the Bowling Green Medical Center, also for minor
injuries. Officer Houchens investigated the accident. Cave City Fire
Department, Park City Fire Department and Barren/Metcalfe EMS also
responded.
No Responses to “CAVE CITY PD RESPOND TO ACCIDENT AT INTERSECTION OF HAPPY VALLEY AND LOUISVILLE RD”