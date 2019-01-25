Logo


CAVE CITY PD SEARCH FOR ESCAPEE

01/25/2019

Cave City Police Department is asking for help in finding Jarrell Boyd.

He was last seen in Cave City on North 2nd Street wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans, tan timberland boots and a gold chain necklace. Boyd has tear drop tattoos underneath both eyes. Boyd is wanted for several felony warrants, including escape. You’re asked not to approach or try to apprehend Boyd, to please call 911 or Cave City Police Department at 270-773-2441 or 270-651-5151. Boyd could possibly still have handcuffs on his hands.

